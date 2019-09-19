The Defiance High School class of 1969 met Saturday with several planned events for those attending. Here, many of those classmates, who were the last to graduate from the 1918 building, pose in front of that city landmark for a group photo.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Defiance man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
- Humane society board discussed facilities study
- Football spotlight: Rhamy doing it all for No. 2 Patrick Henry
- United Way of Defiance County launches annual campaign
- Lyons bank robber identified, at large
- Former St. John Lutheran bookkeeper enters pleas
- Fairview school officials respond to threat
- Bryan man enters pleas to five sexual abuse charges
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.