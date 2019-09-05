Members of the Defiance High School class of 1979 are busy planning their 40th class reunion set for Oct. 18-19. Members of the planning committee include, from left: Darline Clemens, Robert Deleon, Brenda (James) Wheeler and Mike Stork. Anyone from the class of 1979 wanting more information should call Wheeler at 419-438-8892.
Defiance High School class of 1979 plans reunion
