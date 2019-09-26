DHS class of 49
The Defiance High School class of 1949 held its 70th class reunion Saturday at Sweetwater Chophouse in Defiance. Nine class members were present for the reunion. Pictured here, from left, are: Jim Taylor, Westlake; Marily Taylor, Westlake; Maryann Thatcher (Archbold) and Dave Leaders, Greenwood, Ind. Classmates from Defiance in attendance, but not pictured were: Bill Sterling, John Weber, Barbar Kammayer, Joanne Pion and Margaret Mack.

