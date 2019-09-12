The Defiance High School class of 1964 held its 55th class reunion Saturday at the Defiance VFW.
Classmates and guests in attendance included: Peggy Brown Blanchard (Darrel), Katie Moser Dietsch (Karl), Paul Fenter, Jack Stevens (Carol), Linda Duerk, John Schelling (Jan), Peg Nolan Hansen, Cheryl Browns Hahn (Harry), Mike Shindler (Ruth), Rich Whetstone (Julie), Tom Harmon (Lynn), Pat Link Heidepriem (Dave), Bob Wagner, Dave Hutchinson (Joni).
Mary Lenhart Bernabucci (David), Fran McCormick Coonrod (Dave), Dudley King, Pat Batt Walter, Tim Detray (Linda), Linda Hornish Briggs (John), Bill and Penny Sutherland Feeney, Doug Lambert, Sandy Seither Simon (Mike), Anne Kohout Chase, Linda Snider Schatz (Roger), Craig and Connie Sheik Andrews, Shirley Burkholder Browns (Dave), and Bob Tennison (Favi).
The names of the 39 deceased classmates were read and a moment of silence was observed in their memory.
The group agreed to have the next gathering in 2021 for the the class members’ 75th birthday celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.