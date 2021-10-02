DHS Class of 1952
Photo courtesy of Betty Pickering

Thirteen members of the Defiance High School Class of 1952 met for lunch at Ensign’s Pub on Thursday. Spouses and/or guests attended also, totaling 21 enjoying the get-together. Pictured here, front row from left, are: Pat Burns, Betty (Webb) Pickering, Joann (Ashbacher) Wilhelm, Deloris (Froelich) Hofacker, Lou Ann (Marsh) Weaner and Bruce Pickering. Back row from left, are: Louis Simonis, Murlan Miller, Harley Bodenbender, Jack Hale, James VanVlerah, John Weaner and Robert Weible.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments