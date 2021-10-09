Members of the Defiance High School 1972 graduating class are reminded to save the date for their 50th class reunion.
Plans are for classmates to attend Defiance High School’s homecoming football game on Oct. 7, 2022, and the following evening there will be a dinner party at the Defiance Eagles.
For additional information, contact Amy Young at 260-488-4835 or Becky Erford at 419-944-6056.
