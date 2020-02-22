The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met Feb. 11 with 12 members in attendance.
A first reading on application for re-enrollee Cathy Stork was held.
The members voted to give $100 to the Aerie’s Heart Fund gift baskets. Mary Elliott volunteered to buy items for the baskets.
Prizes were won by LaDonna Call, Mary Elliott and Betty Ellison.
The next meeting will be Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers with the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
