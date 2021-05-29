The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on May 25 with 14 members in attendance.
First reading on application was held for: Sandra Chavez, Rubye Hammersmith, Annette Heil and transfer Diane Juarez from Paulding.
Peggy Brown was a special activities winner. Fran Florence was nomited at “Sister of the Year” for 2021-22. President Terri Flory thanked Auxiliary members who donated food for the Hoover family dinner and volunteers Pat Brenner and Carisa Partee who served the meal.
Prizes were won by Donna Baldwin, Donna Cline, Pat Brenner and Peggy Brown.
Joint installation of new officers of the Aerie and Auxiliary will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The next meeting is June 8 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
