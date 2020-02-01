The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Jan. 28 with 24 members in attendance.
A first reading on application for Angela Quinones and Lenore Wakeland was held. Tammy Feeney, Jennifer Martinez, Ronda Yates, Aarona Snow, Kristen Alvarez, Jackie Arps and Rebecca Mullett were initiated into membership.
The group was reminded that the Northwest Zone Conference will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Lima Eagles with a joint meeting held at 2 p.m.
Prizes were won by Regina Bidlack, Ronda Yates and Kristen Alvarez.
The next meeting will be Feb. 11 with an officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
