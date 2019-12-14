The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 27 members in attendance.
A first reading on application for Jennifer Martinez, Tameesha Rowe and re-enrollee Emma Goller was held.
A thank you was read from Kaitlyn’s Cottage for the donation of $600.
Prior to the meeting, a potluck was held. After the meal, a short business meeting was held, followed by bingo. Table decorations of poinsettias and small gifts were bingo prizes.
Prizes were won by Mert Grogg and Carol Chatham. Ann Bidlack won the door prize of a gift card.
The next meeting will be Jan. 14 with an officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
