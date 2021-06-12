The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 met on Tuesday with 12 member in attendance.
There was a first reading on application for Bonnie Edgar and Rebecca Williams. Prized were won by Darlene Meade, Donna Baldwin and Peggy Brown.
Officers will meet a 7:15 p.m. on June 22, with the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Initiation of new members will be held at the regular meeting.
