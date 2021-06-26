The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 met Tuesday with 24 members in attendance.

There was a first reading of applications for Minnie Crumit and dual request for Jequeta Briskey. Initiated into membership were: Sandra Chavez, Bonnie Edgar, Carlie Demland, Rubye Hamersmith, Annette Heil, Teri Nicely, Julie Sanchez, Myra Velasquez and Rebecca Williams.

Get well cards were sent to Janet Zimmerman and Cathy Aden. The Charter was draped in memory of Keri Steffan. Prizes were won by Vicky Noirot, Teri Flory, Ann Bidlack and Mert Grogg.

Officers will meet at 7:15 p.m. on July 13, with the regular meeting following at 7:30 p.m.

