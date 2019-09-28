The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 26 members present.
There was a first reading on application fo rdual member Ruth Springer and re-enrollee Diana Mekus. Second reading on membership were: Joni Antoine, Katie Groff, Mandi Kissner, Laura Kline, Cheryl Rychener, Cortney Teegarden and re-enrollees Cyndi Ensign and Linda Johnson, who all were duly elected to membership.
Those initiated into membership were: Joni Antoine, Janis Bakle, Mandi Kissner, Laura Kline, Cheryl Rychener and Cortney Teegarden.
Members were told that the Distict 16 meeting will be in Defiance Nov. 9, with a meal at 5 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
Prizes were won by Donna Baldwin, Janis Bakle, Cathy Aden and Cortney Teegarden. Peggy Brown was a special activities winner of $25.
The next meeting will be Oct. 8 with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
