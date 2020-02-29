The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Feb. 25 with 11 members in attendance.
A first reading on application for Linda Porter was held. A second reading on application for Angela Quinones, Tamesha Rowe and re-enrollee Cathy Stork was completed, with all elected to membership.
A get well card was sent to Jane Siler, while Terri Flor, Betty Ellison and Kay Kraber all won prizes.
The next meeting will be March 17 at 7:15 p.m. for officers with the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.