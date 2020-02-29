The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Feb. 25 with 11 members in attendance.

A first reading on application for Linda Porter was held. A second reading on application for Angela Quinones, Tamesha Rowe and re-enrollee Cathy Stork was completed, with all elected to membership.

A get well card was sent to Jane Siler, while Terri Flor, Betty Ellison and Kay Kraber all won prizes.

The next meeting will be March 17 at 7:15 p.m. for officers with the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

