Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 11 members in attendance.
There was a first reading on application for Barbara Dales and a get well card was sent to Pat Brenner.
Aerie president Kenny Rangel asked for volunteers for the Aerie picnic to be held at AuGlaize Village on Sept. 8. Signup sheets are at the club.
In other action:
• The Auxiliary voted to give a $600 donation to Kaitlin's Cottage per Slammin Sammies.
• The charter was draped in memory of Connie Holbrook.
• Prizes were won by Sue Smith, Betty Ellison and Terri Flory.
The next meeting will be held Sept. 10 at 7:25 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
