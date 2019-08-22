The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met on Aug. 13 with 10 members in attendance.

There was a first reading on application for Joni Antoine, Cheryl Rychener and Courtney Teedardin. A get-well card was sent to Cathy Ensign.

Upcoming events include:

• Northwest Zone meeting to be held at Croghan Aerie in Fremont, Oct. 11-13.

• The Defiance Eagles picnic will be held at noon on Sept. 8 at AuGlaize Village.

Prizes were won by Ann Bidlack, Cathy Aden and Terri Flory.

The next meeting will be Aug. 27 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.

