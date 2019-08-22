The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met on Aug. 13 with 10 members in attendance.
There was a first reading on application for Joni Antoine, Cheryl Rychener and Courtney Teedardin. A get-well card was sent to Cathy Ensign.
Upcoming events include:
• Northwest Zone meeting to be held at Croghan Aerie in Fremont, Oct. 11-13.
• The Defiance Eagles picnic will be held at noon on Sept. 8 at AuGlaize Village.
Prizes were won by Ann Bidlack, Cathy Aden and Terri Flory.
The next meeting will be Aug. 27 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.