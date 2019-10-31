Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Oct. 29 with 14 members present.
There was a first reading on application for Brittany Cordray, Tammy Feeney and re-enrollee Ruby Cass. There was also a second reading on membership for Brittany Cordray, Katie Groff, Rebeca Mullett and Julia Roesti, who were all elected to membership. Initiation will be held at the District 16 meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
Members were informed that the spring Northwest Zone will be held in Lima.
Prizes were won by Terri Flory, Suzie Smith and Pat Brenner.
The next meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 12 for officers, with the full meeting at 7:30 p.m.
