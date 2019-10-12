The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with nine members in attendance.
There was a first reading on application for Rebecca Mullett, second reading on membership were re-enrollee Diana Mekus and dual member Ruth Springer, who were then elected to membership.
The secretary then read the changes to the rules and regulations made at the national convention in Louisville, Ky. The group also discussed a Halloween party for children to be held Oct. 25.
Prizes were won by Peggy Brown, Betty Ellison and Kay Kraber.
The next meeting will be Oct. 22 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
