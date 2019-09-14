The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Aug. 27 with seven members present.

There was a first reading on application for Cyndi Ensign, Katie Groff, Mandi Kissner, Laura Kline and Linda Johnson. Initiation will be held at the next meeting.

President Terri Flory told the members of the change of date for the Distict 16 meeting to Sept. 21.

The next meeting is at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 24 for officers with the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

