Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Nov. 26 with 14 members in attendance.

A first reading on application for Rhonda Yates, a second reading on application for Jackie Yates and re-enrollees Ruby Cass and Lynn Rosebrock were held.

Thinking of you cards were sent to Sindy Ankney, Thelma Garcia, Lois Siler and Marlene Wright.

Prizes were won by Cathy Aden, Jeri Hoellrich, Sylvia Brown and Donna Baldwin.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the annual Christmas party potluck.

