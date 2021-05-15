The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on May 11 with 27 members present.
The group conducted a first reading on application for: Sarah Sheets, Teri Nicely, Carly Demland, Myra Velasquez, Julie Sanchez and Jovienn Jackson. Donations were received from Cathy Sanders and Margaret Scott.
The annual Mother’s Day Party followed the business meeting. Trustee Nancy Bruce read a Mother’s Day poem. The meal prayer was given by chaplain Peggy Brown. Sister of the Year, Carey Rosebrook, was presented with a hanging flowering plant and her gold card for 2020-21. Betty Ellison won the $5 basket, presidnt Terri Flory was presented with her PMP certificate and drawing, and Ann Bidlack won the door prize of a flowering hanging basket. Bingo was enjoyed by all.
The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. May 25.
