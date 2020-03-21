The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with nine members in attendance.
A first reading on application for Maddison Keel and Jennifer Nicelley was held. A second reading on application for Linda Porter also was held and she was elected to membership. A get well card was sent to Joann West.
Information for the Eagles state convention and the national eagles convention was read.
Prizes were won by Mert Grogg and Kay Kraber.
The next meeting will be Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for everyone. Initiation for new members will be held at this time.
