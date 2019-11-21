Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Nov. 12 with 12 members in attendance. The charter was draped in memory of Kathy Mansfield.
Initiated at the District 16 meeting in Defiance were Brittany Cordray, Katie Groff and Julia Roesti.
A first reading on application for Jackie Arps and re-enrollee Lynn Rosebrock was held.
Following the reading of the November “Buckeye Breeze,” auxiliary president Terri Flory thanked everyone who donated or volunteered their time for the Mansfield funeral dinner.
Members were reminded that coupons for the Christmas Kids Breakfast will be in the social room beginning Friday. The deadline for the breakfast is Dec. 6.
Prizes were won by Betty Ellison, LaDonna Call and Pat Brenner.
The next meeting will be Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers with the regular meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.
