The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met July 23 with nine members in attendance.

The secretary read the July “Buckey Breeze,” along with a thank you from the American Cancer Society for the donation to Kroger’s Relay for Life team.

Get-well cards were sent to Sandy Colgan, Darlene Meade and Elaine Warren.

Prizes were won by Suzie Smith, Betty Ellison and Ann Bidlack.

The next meeting will be 7:15 p.m. Aug. 12 for officers with the full meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.

