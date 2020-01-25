The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Jan. 14 with 12 members in attendance.
A first reading on application for Aarona Snow and Kristen Alvarez was held. A second reading on application was held for Tammy Feeney, Jennifer Martinez, Ronda Yates, Aarona Snow, Kristen Alvarez and re-enrollee Emma Goller, who were elected to membership. Initiation will be held at the next regular meeting.
A $200 donation was voted by the membership for the Ohio Law Enforcement Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics on Jan. 25 in Sandusky. The membership also voted to give two cases of Girl Scout cookies to Troop 11436 for Cookies for a Cause to send to military men and women, veterans, health care and food pantry.
A thinking of you card was sent to Mary Call and prizes were won by Terri Flory, Peggy Brown, DeeDee Riley and Kay Kraber.
The next meeting will be Jan. 28 with an officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
