Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 14 members in attendance.

A first reading on application was held for Angie Bowden, Lisa Burrell, Lisa Kitchenmaster, Michelle Lacey, Felicia Parker and Kendra Peterson was held. A second reading was held for Brittany Jenkins, Brianna Miner, Sarah Rickenberg and Taylor Schultz, who were then elected and initiated to membership.

Cards were sent to Fran Florence and Irene Zipfel. The charter was draped in memory of Lily Diaz. Prizes were won by Carey Rosebrook and Terri Flory.

The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.

