Defiance Eages 372 Auxiliary met Jan. 11 with 10 members in attendance.
A thank you card was read from the Michelle Retcher family. An Ohio State State special activity winner was Suzie Smith.
President Terri Flory thanked members and volunteers for the dinner for the Bonnie Amsbaugh family. The Charter was draped in memory of Michelle Retcher and Bonnie Amsbaugh. Prizes were won by Peggy Brown, Carey Rosebrook, Fran Florence and Betty Ellison.
The next meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
