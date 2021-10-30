The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday, with 20 members in attendance.
A second reading of application was held for Sonia Campos, Jen Loose and Heidi Ramon. Initiated into membership were: Sonia Campos, Jen Loose, Kim Railing and Lisa Silva.
Kay Kraber thanked all who donated food and/or helped on the Ryan funeral dinner. Prizes were one by Kim Railing, Freda Silva and Donna Baldwin.
The next meeting and initiation will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, with officers meeting at 7:15.
