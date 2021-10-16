Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 13 members in attendance.

First reading for Sonia Campos and Jennifer Loose was held, and members agreed to send a cheer card to Kristi Parsons.

Carey Rosebrook will serve as chairman of the group’s kids Christmas part. Prizes were won by: Ann Bidlack, Mert Grogg, LaDonna Call and Kay Kraber.

The next meeting will be a 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.

