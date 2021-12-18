Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 33 members in attendance.

A second reading of application for re-enrollee Diana Garcia was held. Carey Rosebrook, chairman of the Kids Christmas party, was recognized for a job well done.

Following the business meeting, the Auxiliary held its annual Christmas party. The meal was prepared by Trustee Nance Bruce, assisted by Trustees Ann Bidlack and LaDonna Call. Games and bingo followed the meal. Barb Dales won the door prize.

The next meeting will be at 7:30p.m. Jan. 11, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.

