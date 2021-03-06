Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Feb. 23 with 22 members in attendance.
A first reading on application was held for Angie Rhoads and Katie Davis. A second reading was held for Angie Bowden, Lisa Burrell, Lisa Kitchenmaster, Michelle Lacey, Flelicia Parker, Vicky Quintero, Kendra Peterson and Stormy Weisenstein, who were all elected and initiated to membership.
Cards were sent by the group to Jane Siler and Lois Siler. The charter was draped in memory of Janice Feeney, Betsy Jesse and Sandy Schindler.
Prizes were won by Nicile Shomsky, Peggy Brown, Donna Baldwin and Betty Ellison.
The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.
