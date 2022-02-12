Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 11 members in attendance.

A first reading on application was held for Brandy Miller and Sarah Steffel. A second reading on application was held for Alice Templeton, who was elected to membership.

A thank you card was read from the Maumee Valley Car Club and a get well card was sent to Diane Grimes. Anyone requesting their 2022 dues card be mailed to them should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope when submitting payment.

Prizes were won by Terri Flory, Kay Kraber, Mert Grogg and Carey Rosebrook.

