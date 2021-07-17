The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 10 members and one guest in attendance.
A first reading of application was held for Tina Armstrong.
Get well cards were sent to Vicki Replogle and Thelma Garcia and the Charter was draped in memory of Pat Shannon and Darlene Schultz.
Past Madam President Debbie Shelt, from Hicksville 2556, gave a report of State President Pam Kohlrieser’s theme for 2021-22. Shelt informed the Auxiliary that the District 16 meeting will be held in Defiance a 7 p.m Aug. 14.
Prizes were won by Carey Rosebrook, Betty Ellison, Kay Kraber and Ann Bidlack.
The next meeting will be held July 27 at 7:15 p.m. for officers with the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
