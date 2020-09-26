The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Sept. 22 with 11 members in attendance.

A first reading on application for Lydia Cortez and Leti Sigler was performed and prizes were won by Betty Ellison, Ann Bidlack, Cathy Aden and Carey Rosebrook.

The group voted to donate $500 each to OSU Diabetes, Cleveland Hearing & Speech and the FOE Charity Foundation Cancer Fund.

The next meeting will be Oct. 13 with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. prior to the 7:30 general meeting.

