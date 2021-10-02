Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 13 members in attendance.
First readings were held for Heidi Ramon and Felicia Acevedo. Second readings were held for Lisa Silva, Kimberlea Railing and dual member Veronica Buenger, who were elected to membership.
A get well card was sent to Elli Pryor. Prizes were won by Cathy Aden, LaDonna Call and Nancy Bruce.
The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m., with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.
