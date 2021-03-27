The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 13 members in attendance.
A first reading for application for Sulema Hammersmith, Maria Herevia, Carisa Partee and re-enrollee Miriam Wengerd was held. Initiated into membership were Katie Davis and Angela Rhoads.
Darlene Meade was a March Ohio State Special Activity winner. Prizes at the meeting were won by LaDonna Call, Katie Davis and Terri Flory.
The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. April 13 with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.
