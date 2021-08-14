Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 10 members in attendance.
Those present were read information about the fall Northwest Zone Conference to be held in Ashland on Oct. 15-17. They also learned that the District 16 meeting has been changed to Aug. 21.
The Charter was draped in memory of Janice Cain and Kathy Shaffer. Prizes were won by: Terri Flory, Carey Rosebrook, Fran Florence and Betty Ellison.
The next meeting will be Aug. 24, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.