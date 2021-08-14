Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 10 members in attendance.

Those present were read information about the fall Northwest Zone Conference to be held in Ashland on Oct. 15-17. They also learned that the District 16 meeting has been changed to Aug. 21.

The Charter was draped in memory of Janice Cain and Kathy Shaffer. Prizes were won by: Terri Flory, Carey Rosebrook, Fran Florence and Betty Ellison.

The next meeting will be Aug. 24, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

