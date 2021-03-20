Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met March 9 with 10 members in attendance.
A second reading was held for Katie Davis and Angela Rhoads, who were then elected to membership.
The charter was draped in memory of Rosemary Ricica and Jane Siler. Cards were sent to Shirley Morris and Pat Shannon. The secretary read a thank you card from Frank Jesse.
Prizes were won by Kay Kraber, Betty Ellison and Abby Yeager.
The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. March 23, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.
