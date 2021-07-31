Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 12 members in attendance.
There was no winner for special activity. A cheer card was sent to Bonnie Amsbaugh.
It was reported that the District 16 meeting will be held in Defiance on Aug. 14 with a Mexican meal at 5 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Local members were urged to attend.
The group’s next meeting will be Aug. 10, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. and the regular meeting following at 7:30 p.m.
