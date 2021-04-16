The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 10 members present.
A first reading of application for Victoria Behringer, Adnannia Lewis, Meredith Baker, re-enrollee Diane Stemen and dual Denise Juarez were held. Second reading on application was held for Sulema Hammersmith and re-enrollee Miriam Wengerd, who were elected to membership.
The secretary read information for the Grand Aerie/Auxiliary Convention to be held in Phoenix in July, changes to the special activities program and a thank you card and photo from Girl Scout Troop 11436. A get well card was sent to Peggy Brown. Prizes were won by Cathy Aden, Donna Baldwin and LaDonna Call.
The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. April 27. Auxiliary officers will meet at 7:15 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.