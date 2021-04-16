The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 10 members present.

A first reading of application for Victoria Behringer, Adnannia Lewis, Meredith Baker, re-enrollee Diane Stemen and dual Denise Juarez were held. Second reading on application was held for Sulema Hammersmith and re-enrollee Miriam Wengerd, who were elected to membership.

The secretary read information for the Grand Aerie/Auxiliary Convention to be held in Phoenix in July, changes to the special activities program and a thank you card and photo from Girl Scout Troop 11436. A get well card was sent to Peggy Brown. Prizes were won by Cathy Aden, Donna Baldwin and LaDonna Call.

The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. April 27. Auxiliary officers will meet at 7:15 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments