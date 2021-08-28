Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 12 members in attendance. Initiated at the District 16 meeting were: Tina Armstrong, Minnie Crumit and Gina Salpetro.

Funeral dinner chairman Kay Kraber thanked members for the food donations, the bartenders for their help and volunteer helpers Betty Ellison and LaDonna Call for the funeral dinner for the family of Kathy Shaffer.

Prizes were won by Kay Kraber, Bonnie Edgar and Donna Baldwin.

The next meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting on Sept. 14.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments