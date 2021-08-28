Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 12 members in attendance. Initiated at the District 16 meeting were: Tina Armstrong, Minnie Crumit and Gina Salpetro.
Funeral dinner chairman Kay Kraber thanked members for the food donations, the bartenders for their help and volunteer helpers Betty Ellison and LaDonna Call for the funeral dinner for the family of Kathy Shaffer.
Prizes were won by Kay Kraber, Bonnie Edgar and Donna Baldwin.
The next meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting on Sept. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.