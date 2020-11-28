Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Nov. 24 with 21 members in attendance.
There was a first reading on application for Brittany Jenkins, Brianna Miner, Taylor Schultz and Canina Young. A second reading on application was held for Taylor Ellison and Judy Wisda. Initiated into membership were Leti Sigler, Lydia Cortez, Holly Klawitter, Abby Yeager, Taylor Ellison and Judy Wisda.
The charter was draped in memory of Shirley Retcher.
Prizes were won by Donna Baldwin, Cathy Aden, Marie Coppes and Kate Mullett.
Members were reminded that Ohio special activity payment is due at the next meeting. That meeting will be Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.
