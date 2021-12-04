Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Nov. 23, with 16 members in attendance.

A first reading on application for Alice Templeton and re-enrollee Diana Garcia was held, as was a second reading of application for Felicia Acevedo. Initiated into membership were Felicia Acevedo and Heidi Ramon.

The Charter was draped in memory of Lori Black.

Prizes were won by Fran Florence, Mert Grogg, Nancy Bruce and Felicia Acevedo.

The next meeting will the annual Auxiliary Christmas Party at 6 p.m., Dec. 14.

