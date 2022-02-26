Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met on Tuesday with 10 members in attendance.
First reading on application for Nancy Holman, Ramona Miller and re-enrollee Cynthia Leal-Garza was held. Second reading on application for Brandi Miller, who was elected to membership. The charter was drape in memory of Karen Payton.
Prizes were won by Carey Rosebrook, Mert Grogg and LaDonna Call. Peggy Brown was a winner of Ohio special activities.
The next meeting will be March 8 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting. The District 16 meeting will be held in Defiance on March 12.
