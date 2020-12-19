The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliaty met Dec. 8 with nine members present.

Among activities: a first reading on application for Sarah Rickenber; a get well card was sent to Phyllis Riley; a Christmas message from Ohio State Auxiliary president Leisa Oiler and state officers was read; and the secretary read the December Buckeye Breeze.

The charter was draped in memory of Sharon Kend, Mary Lou Osborn and Carolyn Scantlen. Prized were won by Mert Grogg, Kay Kraber and Donna Baldwin.

The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.

