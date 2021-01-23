The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary had 10 members present for its Jan. 12 meeting.
There was a first reading on application for Stormy Weisenstein and Vicky Quintero.
A second reading then was held for Sarah Rickenberg and re-enrollees Gloria Marty and Tami Moore, who were then elected to membership. A get well card was sent to Polly Mangold of the Leipsic Auxiliary and the secretary read thank you cards from the Ayersville girls basketball team, as well as Michelle and Mike Retcher.
The auxiliary also donated $500 to the Ayersville athletic department for the purchase of video equipment. The group also purchased two cases of cookies from Girl Scout troop 11436. Prizes were won by Fran Florence, Betty Ellison, Mert Grogg and Kate Mullett.
The next regular meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. Initiation of new members will be held at this meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.