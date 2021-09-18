The Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Sept. 14 with nine members in attendance.

First reading was held for Lisa Silva, Kimberlea Railing and dual member Veronica Buenger. A get well card was sent to Martha Fillman.

Prizes were won by Kay Kraber, Terri Flory, Peggy Brown and Cathy Aden.

The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments