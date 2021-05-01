Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Tuesday with 20 members in attendance.

A first reading of application for Gina Salpietro and Betty Greear was held. A second reading on application for Victoria Behringer, Sulema Hammersmith, Maria Herevia, Laura Lopez, Carisa Partee, re-enrollee Diane Stemen and dual Denise Juarez was also held. Initiated into membership were Victoria Behringer, Sulema Hammersmith, Maria Herevia, Laura Lopez and Sharon Sarka.

The members voted to give $200 to the Maumee Valley Car Blub and sent get well cards to Annie Meier, Mary Shaffer and Sharon Sarka.

Nominations for 2021-22 officers are: president — Terri Flory; vice president — Carey Rosebrook; chaplain — Peggy Brown; conductor — Cathy Aden; inside guard — Kay Kraber; and three-year trustee — Nancy Bruce.

Prizes were won by Carey Rosebrook, Fran Florence and Maria Herevia.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 11 for the Mother’s Day party by RSVP. A sign-up sheet is posted int he club.

