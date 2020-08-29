Defiance Eagles 372 Auxiliary met Aug. 11 with 19 members in attendence.

A first reading on application for Abby Yeager was held. Initiated were: Madison Keel, Rose Knott, Jenifer Nicelley, Vicki Noirot, Angela Quinones and Linda Porter.

Members were informed that Suzie Smith and the auxiliary were Ohio State Special Activities winners. A motion was made to donate $1,000 to Clothes for Kids. Prizes were won by Becky Lasley, Pat Ross and Betty Ellison.

The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, with officers meeting at 7:15 p.m. Initiation for new members is scheduled for this meeting.

