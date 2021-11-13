Cara Bolley from the Defiance Public Library will give a presentation on the library’s MakerSpace/3D printer at the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 22
Though a fairly new technology, 3-D printing is widely used in numerous educational programs, and aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, robotics industries. But can it be used for genealogy projects? Come to the November 22 meeting and hear Bolley tell how to use this inventive tool.
Defiance County Genealogical Society Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the Defiance College gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.