Cara Bolley from the Defiance Public Library will give a presentation on the library’s MakerSpace/3D printer at the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 22

Though a fairly new technology, 3-D printing is widely used in numerous educational programs, and aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, robotics industries. But can it be used for genealogy projects? Come to the November 22 meeting and hear Bolley tell how to use this inventive tool.

Defiance County Genealogical Society Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the Defiance College gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments